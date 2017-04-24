April 24 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi:

* Signs a syndication loan agreement amounting $188.5 million and 716.5 million euros; $967 million equivalent in total

* Syndication loan signed with the participation of 37 banks from 18 countries

* The 367-days term loan will be used for trade finance purposes and the all-in cost is LIBOR +1.45 percent for USD tranche and EURIBOR +1.35 percent for Euro tranche Source text for Eikon:

