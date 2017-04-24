MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 24 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi:
* Signs a syndication loan agreement amounting $188.5 million and 716.5 million euros; $967 million equivalent in total
* Syndication loan signed with the participation of 37 banks from 18 countries
* The 367-days term loan will be used for trade finance purposes and the all-in cost is LIBOR +1.45 percent for USD tranche and EURIBOR +1.35 percent for Euro tranche Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.