UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Turning Point Brands Inc
* Turning Point Brands Inc. enters strategic cooperation agreement with vapor shark
* Says other terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Its unit Vaporbeast that has entered into strategic partnership, management agreement with hand media, inc. d/b/a vapor shark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources