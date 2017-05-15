May 15 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $237.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says copper production for Q1'17 decreased 16.3% over Q4'16 and Q1'17 gold production decreased 49.0% over Q4'16

* Qtrly average daily throughput of ore 112,100 tonnes for Q1'17 increased 5.1% over Q4'16

* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be world's third-largest copper mine at peak production in 2025

* Turquoise Hill Resources - Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017