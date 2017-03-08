March 8 Turtle Beach Corp:

* Turtle beach reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results in-line with revenue outlook, exceeding EPS and adjusted EBITDA

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $12 million to $13 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $155 million to $160 million

* Q4 revenue $82.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Turtle Beach Corp sees net loss for q1 is expected to range between loss of $0.24 - loss of $0.26 per diluted share

* Sees net loss in 2017 is expected to range between $0.08-$0.12 per diluted share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $175.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

