UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
July 3 Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder bought 3.0 percent stake in the company between June 7 and 30, taking its holdings to 23.0 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tDuKgD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.