* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
May 24 Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to add up to 200 million yuan ($29.02 million) worth of company shares in six months from May 25
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. senators expressed concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as Republican leaders prepare to unveil it.
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.