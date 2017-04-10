April 10 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini announces senior notes offering

* Tutor Perini Corp - announced it is offering $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Tutor Perini Corp - to use proceeds to repurchase any and all of its outstanding 7% senior notes due 2018 through a tender offer