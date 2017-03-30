BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017
March 30 TV Today Network Ltd:
* Says completed acquisition process of 21.01% of paid-up share capital of India Today Online from Living Media India
* Says co holds 100% of paid-up share capital of India Today Online and India Today Online is a unit of company
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.