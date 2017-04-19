BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 TV18 Broadcast Ltd
* March-quarter consol net profit 83.9 million rupees
* March-quarter consol total income 2.98 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.