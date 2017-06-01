BRIEF-Vitec expands revolving credit facility with SEK 200 mln
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC EXPANDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH MSEK 200
June 2 Tv2u International Ltd
* tv2u announces further contract amendment with sol telecom in brazil & promotional launch
* agreement now guarantees a minimum number of ott operators using platform, and aggregated minimum numbers of subscribers, for 5 year term of contract
* Digital Power Corporation regains compliance with NYSE Market
* SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: STRONG SALES GROWTH ALSO IN MAY REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE.