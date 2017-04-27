April 27 TVS Motor Company Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 31.39 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.09 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 30.91 billion rupees

* Says in fy 2017-18 the company will introduce a new motorcycle and a new scooter.

* Says also planned upgrades across segments in FY 2017-18

* TVS Motor Company Ltd - profit for quarter is net of one time provision of 570 million rupees of discounts towards BS III products sold by dealers in March 2017

* TVS Motor Company - exports of two-wheelers & three-wheelers continue to be impacted by restricted availability of foreign exchange in key African markets