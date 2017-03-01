March 1 TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says February total sales of 211,470 vehicles versus 219, 467 units

* Says February total two-wheeler sales of 206,247 vehicles versus 211,148 units

* Says February three-wheeler sales of 5,223 vehicles versus 8,319 units last year

* Says February exports up 9.8 percent to 38,215 units

* Says February domestic two wheeler sales of 172,611 vehicles, versus 183,199 units

* Says scooters sales grew by 2.9% from 67,089 units in the month of February 2016 to 69,020 units in the month of February 2017.

* Says as part of plans to gear up for the BSIV norms, we have completely transitioned to production of BSIV vehicles