UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 TVS Motor Company Ltd
* Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017
* Says total two-wheeler registered growth of 11.8% with sales increasing from 240,236 units in June 2016 to 268,638 units in June 2017.
* Says june three-wheeler sales of 5,153 units versus 7,128 vehicles last year
* Says the company's total exports grew by 13.3% from 39,163 units registered in June 2016 to 44,389 units in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources