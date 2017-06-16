BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
June 16 TWC Enterprises Ltd:
* TWC Enterprises limited announces strategic review
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - objective of strategic review is to evaluate operations of business and may include a sale of all or a portion of business
* Board of directors has appointed Brookfield Financial Securities LP as a financial advisor to assist in process
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - strategic review may include consideration of a separate public entity vehicle for White Pass
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - SA part of strategic review consideration will also be given to any potential impact on TWC's golf course operations
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - announced intention to undertake a strategic review of its investment in White Pass & Yukon route Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
