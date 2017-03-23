BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 23 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Twenty-First Century Fox - on March 23 unit extended until April 6, 2017 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $450 million of 3.375 percent notes due 2026
* Twenty-First Century Fox - unit also extended until April 6, 2017 expiration date of offer to exchange up to $400 million of 4.750 percent notes due 2046
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited