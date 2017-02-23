Feb 23 Twintec AG:

* Twintec AG is now trading under name Baumot Group AG

* Capital reduction in a ratio of 5:3

* Share capital will be reduced by 18,427,150.00 euros ($19.48 million) from 46,067,875.00 euros to 27,640,725.00 euros, divided into 27,640,725 bearer shares with a nominal value of 1.00 euro each