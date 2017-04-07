April 7 Twitter Inc
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey's 2016 total compensation
$56,551 versus $68,506 in 2015 - SEC filing
* Twitter Inc - Amounts disclosed include co contributions
made to CEO's 401(k) account, relocation expenses , and cost of
security and protective detail
* Twitter Inc - CEO Dorsey had elected to forego any
compensation for 2016 and 2015
* Twitter Inc - CFO Anthony Noto's 2016 total compensation
$23.8 million versus $401,281 in 2015
Source text: (bit.ly/2ohwc5O)
