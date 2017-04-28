BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Twitter Inc
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey reports purchase of 574,002 shares of co's stock on April 28 at $16.6218/share - SEC filing
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey held 16,042,428 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction
* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey purchased the co's 574,002 shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $16.47 to $16.74 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pdKK6n) Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: