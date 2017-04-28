April 28 Twitter Inc

* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey reports purchase of 574,002 shares of co's stock on April 28 at $16.6218/share - SEC filing

* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey held 16,042,428 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction

* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey purchased the co's 574,002 shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $16.47 to $16.74 per share