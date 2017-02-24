BRIEF-22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application
* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes
Feb 23 Twitter Inc
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : bit.ly/2lxsd3g
* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes
* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.