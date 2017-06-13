India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
June 13 Twitter Inc:
* Twitter says now, businesses can attach buttons to messages to make it easy for people to take actions outside of direct message conversation - Blog
* Twitter says up to 3 buttons can be attached to any message and can be used to open any web URL, including links to other features in Twitter app - Blog
* Twitter says buttons on messages will begin rolling out on Tuesday and will soon be visible across our iOS, Android and Desktop Web Clients - Blog Source text (bit.ly/2soNUaw) Further company coverage:
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.