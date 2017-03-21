March 21 Twitter Inc
* have suspended a total of 636,248 accounts in the period
of August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016
* received 7% more government requests for account
information affecting 13% fewer accounts during second half of
2016 than in the previous reporting period
* in second half of 2016, received about 13% more removal
requests impacting 37% fewer accounts compared to previous
reporting period
* from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, a total of 376,890
accounts were suspended for "violations related to promotion of
terrorism"
* during H2 of 2016, received 88 legal requests from around
world directing co to remove content posted by verified
journalists or news outlet accounts
