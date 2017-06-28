BRIEF-Akebia prices public offering of 4 mln shares at $14.50/share
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 28 Two Harbors Investment Corp:
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces conversion rate adjustment for its convertible senior notes due 2022
* Two Harbors Investment - after close of business on June 30, new conversion rate for notes will be 100.3065 shares of stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited