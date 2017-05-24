May 24 Two Harbors Investment Corp:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute
its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point
mortgage trust inc.
* Two Harbors Investment - Granite Point has filed a
registration statement with U.S. SEC with respect to a proposed
initial public offering
* Two Harbors Investment - contribution of portfolio of
commercial real estate assets to granite point is expected to
occur simultaneously with closing of IPO
* Two Harbors Investment Corp - in exchange for its
contribution, Two Harbors would receive shares of common stock
of Granite Point
* Two Harbors Investment Corp - anticipates it would
distribute its shares of Granite Point common stock by means of
special dividend
