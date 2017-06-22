BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Yogaworks Inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
June 22 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc -
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO
* Two Harbors Investment - board of directors formed a committee of independent directors to review, negotiate and approve granite point transaction
* Two Harbors Investment says in exchange for contribution, granite point will issue to two harbors about 33.1 million shares of common stock of granite point
* Two Harbors Investment - agreed, subject to certain conditions, to purchase up to $20 million of granite point common stock in open market at designated prices
* Two Harbors Investment Corp - agreement to contribute $651 million in equity interests in th commercial holdings llc to granite point mortgage trust inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.