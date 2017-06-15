June 15bBreak Systems Co Ltd

* Says its top shareholder, representative director of the company, cut stake in the company to 42.7 percent from 56.4 percent

* Says its second biggest shareholder, a director of the company, cut voting power in the company to 8.1 percent from 12.3 percent

* Change occurred on June 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lxXDlg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)