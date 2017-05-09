BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
* Says TSS expects to integrate Timber Hill's system into its platform over coming months Source text for Eikon:
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday his Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.