Feb 22 TxCell SA:

* Announces capital increase of 11.0 million euros ($11.58 million)

* Issues of 5,549,300 new shares with warrants

* Price of the new shares 2.00 euros per share

* Admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris on February 27, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kKv5ew Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)