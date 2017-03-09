March 9 Txcell SA:
* FY net loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 11.3
million euros year ago
* Operational cash burn of 10.9 million euros ($11.5
million)in 2016 compared to 12.3 million euros in 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents of 3.5 million as of December
31, 2016 compared to 9.2 million euros as of December 31, 2015
* FY revenue and other income of eur 2.9 million compared to
eur 4.6 million in 2015
* FY operating loss of 12.8 million euros versus loss of
11.3 million euros year ago
* Objectives for 2017: generate additional preclinical
proof-of-concept data sets, both from car-treg solid organ
transplantation program and from car-treg programs
* Objectives for 2017: develop a manufacturing process for
entria car-treg platform and initiate transfer to a third-party
contract manufacturing organization
* Aims to be first company in the world to start a clinical
trial with a CAR-Treg, in 2018
