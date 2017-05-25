UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 TXM SA:
* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ADESSO TXM S.R.O FOR CZK 85,000
* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TXM SOLUTIONS S.R.O. FOR CZK 15,000
* SAYS DIVESTITURES DUE TO OPERATING LOSS OF SOLD COMPANIES AND NO NEW STORES OPENING IN CZECH REPUBLIC
* SAYS DIVESTITURES TO ALLOW TO FOCUS ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF REMAINING STRATEGIC MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources