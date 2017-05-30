May 30 Tyler Technologies Inc

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA

* ‍MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION​

* DURING COMING MONTHS, MODRIA'S TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES OFFERINGS WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO TYLER OPERATIONS AND BRANDING