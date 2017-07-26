FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyler Technologies Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91
July 26, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Tyler Technologies Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies Inc:

* Tyler Technologies reports earnings for second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 revenue $209.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $210.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $3.83 to $3.91

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $3.26 to $3.34

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $844 million to $854 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.88, revenue view $849.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tyler Technologies Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $53 million and $55 million

* Tyler Technologies Inc - at quarter-end ‍total backlog was $1.0 billion, up 17.3 percent from $867.6 million at June 30, 2016.​

* Tyler Technologies Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in range of $845 million to $855 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

