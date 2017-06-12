UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Tyson Foods Inc
* Tyson Foods names Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive as Chief Technology Officer
* Devin Graham, who served as interim CTO, will remain with co as Vice President, Technology and Support
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Chief Information Officer Scott Spradley to become Tyson Foods' CTO, effective June 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources