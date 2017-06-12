June 12 Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods names Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive as Chief Technology Officer‍

* Devin Graham, who served as interim CTO, will remain with co as Vice President, Technology and Support ​

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Chief Information Officer Scott Spradley to become Tyson Foods' CTO, effective June 2