June 1 Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson foods recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by trc capital corporation

* Tyson foods inc - ‍has received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by trc capital corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares of co's class a stock​

* Tyson foods - ‍trc capital's offer price of $55.75 per share is approximately 4.44 percent lower than $58.34 closing share price of tyson foods class a common stock on may 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: