May 8 Tyson Foods Inc
* Tyson Foods Inc - On March 1, Co received civil
investigative demand from office of the attorney general,
department of legal affairs, of the State of Florida
* Tyson Foods Inc - CID requests info primarily related to
possible anticompetitive conduct in connection with Georgia
Dock, a chicken products pricing index
* Tyson Foods says it is cooperating with the Attorney
General’s office
* Tyson Foods - Net carrying value of its three non-protein
businesses that it intends to sell is about $800 million at
April 1, 2017
* Tyson Foods says it expects to sell the non-protein
businesses within the next twelve months and record a net gain
as a result of the sale
Source text: (bit.ly/2pmJpHy)
Further company coverage: