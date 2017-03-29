March 29 U-Next Corp

* Says subsidiary U-Next SPC1 acquired 107.8 million shares of USEN CORPORATION during the period from Feb. 14 to March 28

* Acquisition price at 49.71 billion yen

* Payment date is April 4

* Says subsidiary U-Next SPC1 will hold 52.3 percent voting rights in USEN CORPORATION after the transaction

* Says USEN CORPORATION will be sub-subsidiary of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UcgJN0

