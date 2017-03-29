BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
March 29 U-Next Corp
* Says subsidiary U-Next SPC1 acquired 107.8 million shares of USEN CORPORATION during the period from Feb. 14 to March 28
* Acquisition price at 49.71 billion yen
* Payment date is April 4
* Says subsidiary U-Next SPC1 will hold 52.3 percent voting rights in USEN CORPORATION after the transaction
* Says USEN CORPORATION will be sub-subsidiary of the company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UcgJN0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21