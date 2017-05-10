BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 United States Steel Corp
* U. S. Steel announces retirement of Chief Executive Officer Mario Longhi
* United States Steel Corp - David B. Burritt, currently president and COO, was elected by board of directors to assume position of president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.