May 24 U10 SA:

* ACQUIRED OUT OF THE MARKET, A BLOCK OF 1,378,987 OF ITS OWN SHARES FROM AMIRAL GESTION, REPRESENTING 7.40 PERCENT OF ITS CAPITAL

* TRANSACTION FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 5,667,636.57, OR EUR 4.11 PER SHARE AND WAS FINANCED MAINLY BY TREASURY OF U10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)