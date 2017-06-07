June 7 U3O8 Corp:
* U3O8 Corp reports progress on capital restructuring /
director warrant exercise
* U3O8 - part of capital restructuring co reached agreement
with shareholder to reprice, accelerate aggregate total of 19.3
million previously issued common share purchase warrants
* U3O8 - Keith Barron, founder and director of co, has
offered to exercise out-of-money warrants as means of providing
co with working capital that is not dilutive to co
* U3O8 - has offered to exercise approximately 2.85 million
warrants that are priced at $0.035, which will provide company
with approximately $100,000 in working capital
