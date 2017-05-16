BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 Al Wathba National Insurance Co :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dirhams versus 34.2 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 net premium earned 29.73 million dirhams versus 29.7 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: