BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
* Q1 net profit 364.9 million dirhams versus 480.1 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 revenue 3.17 billion dirhams versus 3.09 billion dirhams year ago Source:(bit.ly/2oZBN0C) Further company coverage:
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21