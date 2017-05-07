May 7 Emaar Malls Group:

* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago

* Has leasable area of about 6 million sq. ft. in Dubai, another 1 million sq. ft. of built up area will be added with ongoing expansion of Dubai Mall's fashion avenue

* Developing Boulevard and new retail addition under its souk concept in springs village with over 245,000 sq. ft. GLA

* Developing retail precincts in Dubai Hills Estate and Dubai Creek Harbour