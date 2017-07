July 30 (Reuters) - EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP CO :

* SAYS ANNUAL DIVIDEND AMOUNT PAYABLE PER EACH SHARE SHALL BE 0.80 DIRHAM

* SAYS BOARD MAY INCREASE OR DECREASE DIVIDEND AMOUNT PAYABLE PER SHARE AFTER EVALUATING IMPACT OF FACTORS

* SAYS DPS AMOUNT SHALL ONLY BE DETERMINED UPON COMPLETION AND ISSUANCE OF AUDITED YEAR-END FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CO