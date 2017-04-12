BRIEF-Skanska says sells buildings at university in Kalmar, Sweden
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion
April 12 Mashreqbank:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 546.2 million dirhams versus 531.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 interest income 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.06 billion dirhams year ago
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.