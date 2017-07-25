FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

* Confirmed it has invested 2,300 million pesos in Mexico, and will invest another 6,800 million pesos during all of 2017 and 2018‍​

* Uber will start operations in at least 10 new more cities and will open 10 support centers in Mexico by December 2018‍​

* Uber Mexico intends to double number of active drivers within 18 months Source text: (ubr.to/2eKZLKp) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.