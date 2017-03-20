BRIEF-Terraform Global's FY2016 net operating revenues $214.3 mln
* For year ended Dec 31,2016, net operating revenues $214.3 million - SEC filing
March 20 Uber Technologies Inc:
* Uber Technologies Inc's Brian McClendon says he is in the process of leaving co by the end of the month; staying on as an advisor
* Uber's McClendon - "this fall's election and the current fiscal crisis in Kansas is driving me to more fully participate in our democracy" Further company coverage:
* Approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart Source text: [@CCI_India approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart] Further company coverage:
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery