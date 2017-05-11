May 11 Unione Di Banche Italiane:

* shares in the lender rose 1.3 percent after results, plan update

* the bank's first-quarter consolidated net profit rose 59.4 percent to 67 million euros

* the lender also said after buying the three good banks, it expects a 2020 net profit of around 1.12 billion euros and a CET 1 ratio higher than 13 percent, including the 400 million euros from UBI's capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)