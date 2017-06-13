June 13 UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:

* Would take into consideration a possible proposal from Italy Treasury over Veneto banks should one materialise

* UBI is working on acquisition of three small lenders and carrying out a capital increase, the Veneto banks are not its main concern

* At present bank has not received proposals of any kind in relation to Veneto lenders