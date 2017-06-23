June 23 Unione Di Banche Italiane:

* Lender says as of Friday has not been notified of any request from prosecutors for bank to be sent to trial

* Italian prosecutors have requested that UBI, the country's fifth-biggest bank, its chief executive and 29 other people be sent to trial over alleged obstruction of regulators, a source with direct knowledge of the issue said on Thursday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)