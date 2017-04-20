April 20 Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - first amendment increases maximum aggregate amount of revolving loan commitments from $200 million to $300 million- SEC filing

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - amendment also provides that company and certain of subsidiaries will be required to maintain minimum liquidity of $250 million