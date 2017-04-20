BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - first amendment increases maximum aggregate amount of revolving loan commitments from $200 million to $300 million- SEC filing
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - amendment also provides that company and certain of subsidiaries will be required to maintain minimum liquidity of $250 million Source text - bit.ly/2o94Wrk Further company coverage:
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.