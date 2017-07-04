July 4 UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* UBM FINALIZES SALE OF STANDING ASSETS IN PRAGUE FOR EUR 10 MILLION

* SALE, STRUCTURED AS AN ASSET DEAL, WILL HAVE A DIRECT EFFECT ON NET DEBT, TOTAL OUTPUT AND SALES REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2017

* ‍THREE OF THESE PORTFOLIO PROPERTIES SOLD WITH EFFECT FROM END OF JUNE FOR ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION TO CINESTAR Source text - bit.ly/2tbVzIq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)